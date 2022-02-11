Advertisement

Kirt Damon Sr. pleads guilty, sentenced to cold case manslaughter of Dorothea Burke

58-year-old Kirt Damon Senior, who was originally charged with murder, pleaded guilty this afternoon in Belfast to the lesser charge of manslaughter.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A Stockton Springs man has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars in the 1984 cold case death of Dorothea Burke.

58-year-old Kirt Damon Senior, who was originally charged with murder, pleaded guilty this afternoon in Belfast to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Both Damon and Burke, affectionately named “Dot,” were at the same wedding on June 23rd, 1984.

Witnesses say they last saw Burke at a local bar shortly after the wedding.

Prosecutors say police found fibers from Damon’s shirt on Burke’s body, but due to a lag in technology, it would be years before that evidence could be used in court.

June 23rd was also Burke’s 63rd birthday.

Her friends had thrown small amounts of confetti on her at the wedding.

That confetti was found inside Damon’s mother’s car, which he claimed he had not driven that night.

After years of investigating, prosecutors credit the work of the Maine State Crime Lab.

“Good resolution for the family. It gave them some closure after waiting nearly 40 years. There was clearly some work that was done at the Maine State Crime Laboratory with regard to the fibers that were found on Dot,” said Leane Zainea, Assistant Attorney General.

Damon’s defense had no comment after the sentencing.

A representative of the Burke family also shared in court sentiments from family members saying Burke missed out on meeting so many grandchildren and pleading with the judge to give the maximum sentence.

