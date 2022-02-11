Advertisement

Gov. Mills to give $411M from surplus back to the people

Gov. Janet Mills delivers the Maine State of the State address on Feb. 10, 2022.
Gov. Janet Mills delivers the Maine State of the State address on Feb. 10, 2022.(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Maine Gov. Janet Mills is proposing to return to the people half of an anticipated $822 million surplus to the people.

She said the givebacks amount to about $500 per person and will be distributed to 800,000 taxpayers.

The announcement during her State of the State address comes at a time of worries about the inflation that’s driving up the cost of food and gas.

The governor also vowed to change her approach to keeping people safe as the science evolves during the pandemic.

That was welcome news to critics of the emergency orders she has issued.

