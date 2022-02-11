EMCC offers tips for super snacks for Super Bowl
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The big game is drawing near...
If you aren’t a Bengals or Rams fan... chances are the best part of the Super Bowl... could be some super snacks...
We visited Eastern Maine Community College where a few members of their Culinary Arts Department showed off their skills by making us homemade fries and a twist on traditional chip and dip with an olive tapenade.
They also offered some advice if you are making your own food for Sunday.
Home-Made French Fries
(Yield: 10 servings)
A classic snack-food staple, these are excellent with accompaniments such as caramelized onions or bell peppers and can round out any meal.
2 ¼ pounds Russet Potatoes
½ gallon Canola Oil
2 tablespoons Kosher Salt
2 tablespoons Freshly Ground Black Pepper
Instructions
- Peel the potatoes completely -- or on just the sides. (Peeling just the sides will lead to a rustic looking fry with skin on both ends, as well as lend a slightly “earthier” flavor.)
- Using a sharp knife, cut the potatoes into ½-inch sticks (if you like fluffy fries) or ¼-inch sticks (if you like them crispy). Alternatively, one can use an apple corer to create the French fry.
- Soak the potatoes in a bowl of water overnight to remove excess starch.
- Using a Dutch-oven, stockpot, or large wok, heat the canola oil to 325-degrees F.
- Drain the potatoes, discarding the soaking water.
- Cook in batches until the fries are lightly golden. Remove from the oil and drain.
- Raise the heat to 350-degrees F.
- Drop the once-fried potatoes into the oil and cook until golden-brown and crispy.
- Remove from the oil, drain, and season while still hot.
- Serve as desired
Olive Tapenade
(Yield: ~5 cups)
Good for use with crostini, on hamburgers and hotdogs, as a dip, and incorporated into salads.
2 ½ pounds Olives (Mixed, Black, Green, etc.)
8 Fillets of Anchovy, optional
3 tablespoons Pine Nuts
¼ cup, plus 3 tablespoons Capers, plus some juice
1 cup Basil, fresh
3 tablespoons Lemon Juice, fresh
1 cup Extra-Virgin Olive Oil
1 teaspoon Kosher Salt
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients in a food processor and pulse until it reaches the consistency desired. Or chop by hand for a more rustic appearance.
- Serve on toasted bread with a drizzle of olive oil (or however else desired)
