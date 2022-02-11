Advertisement

EMCC offers tips for super snacks for Super Bowl

Eastern Maine Community College offers advice for the big game.
Eastern Maine Community College offers advice for the big game.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The big game is drawing near...

If you aren’t a Bengals or Rams fan... chances are the best part of the Super Bowl... could be some super snacks...

We visited Eastern Maine Community College where a few members of their Culinary Arts Department showed off their skills by making us homemade fries and a twist on traditional chip and dip with an olive tapenade.

They also offered some advice if you are making your own food for Sunday.

Home-Made French Fries

(Yield: 10 servings)

A classic snack-food staple, these are excellent with accompaniments such as caramelized onions or bell peppers and can round out any meal.

2 ¼ pounds Russet Potatoes

½ gallon Canola Oil

2 tablespoons Kosher Salt

2 tablespoons Freshly Ground Black Pepper

Instructions

- Peel the potatoes completely -- or on just the sides. (Peeling just the sides will lead to a rustic looking fry with skin on both ends, as well as lend a slightly “earthier” flavor.)

- Using a sharp knife, cut the potatoes into ½-inch sticks (if you like fluffy fries) or ¼-inch sticks (if you like them crispy). Alternatively, one can use an apple corer to create the French fry.

- Soak the potatoes in a bowl of water overnight to remove excess starch.

- Using a Dutch-oven, stockpot, or large wok, heat the canola oil to 325-degrees F.

- Drain the potatoes, discarding the soaking water.

- Cook in batches until the fries are lightly golden. Remove from the oil and drain.

- Raise the heat to 350-degrees F.

- Drop the once-fried potatoes into the oil and cook until golden-brown and crispy.

- Remove from the oil, drain, and season while still hot.

- Serve as desired

Olive Tapenade

(Yield: ~5 cups)

Good for use with crostini, on hamburgers and hotdogs, as a dip, and incorporated into salads.

2 ½ pounds Olives (Mixed, Black, Green, etc.)

8 Fillets of Anchovy, optional

3 tablespoons Pine Nuts

¼ cup, plus 3 tablespoons Capers, plus some juice

1 cup Basil, fresh

3 tablespoons Lemon Juice, fresh

1 cup Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

1 teaspoon Kosher Salt

Instructions

- Combine all ingredients in a food processor and pulse until it reaches the consistency desired. Or chop by hand for a more rustic appearance.

- Serve on toasted bread with a drizzle of olive oil (or however else desired)

