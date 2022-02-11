Communities come together to help first responders during Bar Harbor fire

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Thursday night’s fire in Bar Harbor was the largest scale response coordinated to another county.

That’s according to the Deputy Director of Penobscot Regional Communications Center in Bangor.

The fire caught firefighters by surprise due to the number of resources that had to be pulled in from across multiple counties.

We’re told a message went out in Penobscot County to all firefighters giving them a heads up of the fire at the Bluenose Inn.

Here in Penobscot, 15 fire departments were called in. First responders from Bangor, Holden, Brewer, and Old Town were actually sent to the fire scene. Some crews had more than an hour and a half drive.

TV5 spoke with Josh Lilley, the deputy director of Penobscot Regional Communications Center. He’s also Hudson’s Fire Chief.

He says the Penobscot County Dispatch Center has never seen an incident of this magnitude, as far as pulling resources.

“This is by far the largest scale response that we’ve coordinated to another county,” said Lilley. “Nobody questioned it. Nobody complained. We dropped tones for Lincoln and Howland to respond to the Lowe’s in Brewer to assemble crews to go to Bar Harbor, and they jumped into their fire trucks and went. They knew that people needed help, and it didn’t matter where it was. They were going to take their training and skills and their equipment and go where help was needed.”

Crews are back in service after returning from the staging area for the Bar Harbor fire. This is obviously not an... Posted by Lincoln Fire Department on Thursday, February 10, 2022

He was at a staging area set up at the Lucerne Inn in Dedham.

The owners opened up their outlook building to about 40 firefighters so they could get warm.

Lilley says they were staged there in case they were needed at the fire scene.

TV5 spoke with the owner of the Lucerne Inn who says he and his staff are humbled they could play a small part in making sure our first responders got the assistance they needed.

“As one of the only businesses in the community, we are sort of isolated here, and to be able to help not just the Dedham Fire Department but all the local first responders, and from what I understand, they came from pretty far to help in this situation,” said David Silverman, owner of The Lucerne Inn.

“We had departments that were traveling over 100 miles to go fight a fire in another county. To see communities pull together to meet that goal for another whole region of the state is pretty astounding,” said Lilley. “We’ve seen some very large scale incidents where multiple agencies have had to travel long distances recently. We had the explosion in Farmington, the explosion in Jay, and now this fire in Bar Harbor. Those are just to name a couple right off hand where it taxes the local resources to a point that you can’t possibly envision needing more than what you have. I think that if nothing else, we need to use this as an opportunity for us as a county to put stuff in place for future calls.”

A big thank you to all the support we got "behind us", and to the staging depts. as well, while we had moved up and gone... Posted by Dedham/Lucerne F.D. on Thursday, February 10, 2022

G&M Family Market in Holden was also kind enough to donate supplies.

The manager there tells us they donated at least four cases of water and food to firefighters staged at the Lucerne Inn.

Lilley adds the major challenge they faced was making sure everyone was accounted for Thursday night and knowing what resources they had, while making sure they still had resources back in Penobscot County in case of another emergency.

By now everyone has heard of the large fire incident at the Blue Nose Inn in Bar Harbor on Thursday. This was a sizable... Posted by Bar Harbor Fire Department on Friday, February 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.