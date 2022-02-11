Advertisement

Bar Harbor Historical Society remembers previous fires that impacted Bluenose Inn property

Bluenose Inn newspaper clipping.
Bluenose Inn newspaper clipping.(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Thursday’s fire was unfortunately not the first at the Bluenose Inn.

Debbie Dyer with the Bar Harbor Historical Society tells us in the 1920s, the property was home to the Henry Morgentheau cottage.

Most of it was destroyed in the Great Fire of 1947 that burned over 17,000 acres of land on the island.

Dyer says it then became the Bluenose Inn in 1952.

After the 1994 fire claimed the main structure, the work site gained attention when it was covered with a white bubble so work could continue during the winter.

Dyer says it’s now owned by the Lafayette family, and this will likely have a big impact on the summer tourism industry.

“It’s been a devastating time, and people that have, you know, that’s their livelihood in the summertime. A lot of them that, you know, maids and people that do the grounds work, maintenance and things like that. You know, what’s going to take place? That’s the question,” Dyer said.

We reached out to Lafayette Hotels but they did not wish to comment at this time.

