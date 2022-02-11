Bar Harbor fire chief says water, wind created difficulties putting out Bluenose Inn fire

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Fire crews from all over Hancock county and as far as Bangor, Holden, Old Town and brewer were in Bar Harbor at the Bluenose Inn for a massive structure fire Thursday.

The fire marshal’s office was there Friday investigating a possible cause and we don’t have too many updates at this time.

We’re told flames were coming through the roof of the building when they arrived.

The fire destroyed an annex building.

The main structure of the inn was not affected.

Bar Harbor Fire Chief Matt Bartlett tells us wind made it difficult to fight the blaze.

He says water was a bit of an issue as well as the hotel sits up on a hill away from the closest hydrant.

Bartlett says that impacted water pressure.

”The only other option we had was to take a hydrant that’s a little further down the street, and we had to hand lay or hand pull all that hose up to the trucks. So, we had crews actually pulling four inch hose off of Eden Street up the hill over the bank to get the hose and supply lines into our trucks,” Bartlett said.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

The hotel is closed for the season, so no one was inside at the time.

Barltett says he’s not sure what the next steps will be for the hotel as there is quite a bit of water damage on the part of the building that’s still intact.

The main building of the hotel was also destroyed by fire in 1994 before being rebuilt.

