1,159 new COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 1,159 new cases of coronavirus.

Two more Mainers died with the virus.

Two-thousand new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered thursday

About half were booster shots.

The Maine CDC is reporting 308 people are hospitalized with the virus, up from four Wednesday.

66 people are in critical care, down four from yesterday.

26 are on ventilators.

There are 59 critical care beds available in the state.

