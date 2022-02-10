US National Toboggan Championships return to Camden this weekend

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Teams are already arriving in Camden for the return of the U.S. National Toboggan Championships this weekend.

After last year’s event was postponed due to coronavirus concerns, the 31st running of the championships is back on for 2022.

Friday’s schedule includes check-ins and toboggan inspections. Saturday will mark the start of qualifying runs, with finals for all divisions on Sunday.

Organizers say all 400 team spots filled up two weeks ago, compared to registration that’s typically open until the last minute.

With milder weather that’s ideal for spectators Saturday, followed by cold weather that should make for fast races Sunday, they say it’s shaping up to be a great weekend at the Snow Bowl.

“Last year, we had to make the decision to postpone the 31st annual. It was a different time. I mean, it was a different feeling in the air, I think about COVID and the situation. And so it was a pretty easy decision to make, to postpone. But we knew that we were going to run it this year one way or another. And luckily, the numbers are starting to go down statewide, especially in Knox County. So that feels really good. [It] makes us feel a little more comfortable about running the event this year,” said Holly Anderson, assistant director of the Camden Snow bowl and co-chairman of the U.S. National Toboggan Championships Event Committee.

The toboggan chute will be back open to the public on February 19th. It will remain open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. every day of February vacation next week until the 27th.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.