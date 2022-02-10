Advertisement

US beats out China to win mixed aerials Olympic debut

United States' Justin Schoenefeld, center, celebrates with Christopher Lillis, left, and Ashley...
United States' Justin Schoenefeld, center, celebrates with Christopher Lillis, left, and Ashley Caldwell during the mixed team aerials finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.(Gregory Bull | AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — A trio of Americans won gold in the Olympics’ first mixed team aerials event to give the United States its first medals in the freestyle skiing discipline in a dozen years.

Ashley Caldwell, Christopher Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld each earned their first Winter Games medals.

Lillis’ back double full-full-double full was given the highest score of any trick in the finals and the U.S. title was assured when Schoenefeld followed with a clean back double full-full-full.

The 28-year-old Caldwell is in her fourth Olympics but has never finished higher than 10th. She and Schoenefeld have been dating for about three years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Maine DHHS to distribute first half of bonus payments to direct support workers
In this image from an April 2017 video provided by the Denver Police Department, Olivia Gant,...
Mom who abused 7-year-old with fake illnesses sentenced to 16 years in prison
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
Utility pole
Customers see supply rate increase’s effect on electric bills
AK Market in Lewiston
Police say man severed his own arm at Lewiston convenience store last month

Latest News

Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
DHS enlists community leaders to fight violent extremism, but experts fear it could further...
DHS enlists community leaders to fight violent extremism
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Conroe, Texas. The...
House panel probes Trump presidential records found in Florida
A school bus driver was shot in Minneapolis with 3 children on board. They were unharmed.
School bus driver shot in Minneapolis, children not injured
The fastest year-over-year inflation in 40 years has wiped out the benefit of rising paychecks...
US inflation soared 7.5% over past year, biggest rise since 1982