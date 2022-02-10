Advertisement

UMaine women win thriller over Albany

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - With last weeks announcement by the America East Conference that first place Stony Brook would be banned from the women’s basketball conference tournament, it opened the door for the Conference’s regular-season, second-place finisher to be the number one seed come tourney time.

Currently in Second in America East? Albany In third and just one game back? The University of Maine.

It just so happened that Albany was at UMaine Wednesday, in what had all of a sudden had become the biggest game of the year for both teams.

A Maine win would move the Bears into a tie with Albany for second place, while owning the head-to-head tie breaker. A Maine loss would put them two back with six games to play.

The Black Bears came away with the win, 64-55.

