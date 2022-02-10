Advertisement

Supporters call to expand Good Samaritan law for overdoses

Supporters, including people touched by overdose deaths, testified Wednesday to the Criminal...
Supporters, including people touched by overdose deaths, testified Wednesday to the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Supporters of a proposal to expand Maine’s Good Samaritan law for overdoses will be passing out purple ribbons for supporters to wear during the governor’s State of the State address.

Supporters, including people touched by overdose deaths, testified Wednesday to the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee.

But Public Safety Commissioner Michael Saushuck opposed the proposal, saying it could bring unintended consequences.

Maine is one of 47 states with Good Samaritan laws.

The bill would expand its application to everyone present at the scene, exempting from arrest or prosecution for non-violent offenses and for probation or bail violations.

