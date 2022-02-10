‘Super Bowl of holidays’ draws closer for florists

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - This weekend while the the world eats wings and watches football... those in the flower game will be preparing for their Super Bowl.

TV5 stopped by a pair of floral shops in Bangor to get an idea of what things are like.

“It is the number one holiday of our holidays,” explained Mark Pellon. “Because it’s a one-day holiday, you know. Mother’s Day is a week. Easter is a week. You know, this is the one day, Cupid only flies one day, one day of the year, kind of like Santa I suppose.”

Pellon is a manager and designer at Lougee and Fredericks.

“We’ll be working nonstop day and night right through until we close on Valentine’s Day.”

Florists, like just about everyone else, have been impacted by the pandemic.

“Challenges started in 2020 with a lockdown and they’ve just been rippling out since then,” said Bangor Floral owner Joseph Langlois. “Shortages in flowers. A lot of the farms in South America have either closed or collapsed.”

Don’t worry, though. The one you love won’t go without.

“Order early and be flexible,” he said. “Flexibility is the key this time of year.”

“You know, we’re in a world where people want to just sit at their desk and order online,” added Pellon. “The best thing to do is pick up the phone, call us, and then say ‘Hey, make me something really nice,’ for my wife, my boyfriend and give me a price range and then say be creative. Go do it. Do what you want.’”

Don’t wait much longer to get that order in.

“Get your order in now,” said Langlois. “So, if you want it for Valentine’s Day, get your order in now. My suggestion is get it over the weekend so that you get longer to enjoy them. But, don’t wait, if you wait to the last minute. Last year we turned away a lot of customers because we just ran out of product. So, don’t wait.”

“If you try to get through on Valentine’s Day, that’ll be too late,” said Pellon. “If you call us on Sunday, we can still do it, you know, we’re opening until 3 on Sunday officially. We’re working late of course into the midnight hours. It takes a lot of people. It takes a village.”

Valentine’s Day is on Monday... FYI.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.