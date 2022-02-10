Advertisement

Security guard added eyes to avant-garde painting, Russian gallery says

Someone damaged a work of art by drawing eyes on two of the figures.
Someone damaged a work of art by drawing eyes on two of the figures.(Source: The Art Newspaper Russia/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian gallery says one of its security guards has vandalized an avant-garde painting on loan from the country’s top art repository by drawing eyes on the picture’s deliberately featureless faces. It said the damage can be repaired.

The Yeltsin Center in Ekaterinburg said the vandalism of the painting “Three Figures” by Anna Leporskaya occurred Dec. 7. It said the suspected culprit worked for a private company providing security at the gallery.

The painting, dating from the 1930s, shows three torsos and heads with hair but no facial features; the vandal drew eyes on two of them with a ballpoint pen. The Yeltsin Center said the painting has been sent for restoration to the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, which owns it.

The Russian news site RBK said a criminal case has been opened on charges that carry a sentence of up to three months in prison. The picture had been reportedly insured for 74.9 million rubles (roughly $1 million).

Leporskaya, who lived from 1900-1982, was a student of Kazimir Malevich, a seminal Russian abstract artist best known for his 1915 work “Black Square.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Maine DHHS to distribute first half of bonus payments to direct support workers
AK Market in Lewiston
Police say man severed his own arm at Lewiston convenience store last month
In this image from an April 2017 video provided by the Denver Police Department, Olivia Gant,...
Mom who abused 7-year-old with fake illnesses sentenced to 16 years in prison
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
Masks in Maine schools
Maine CDC to discuss masking in schools with superintendents

Latest News

"Everyone has less money in their pockets today because of high drug prices, drug costs and...
Biden puts focus on drug prices in fight against inflation
"Everyone has less money in their pockets today because of high drug prices, drug costs and...
Biden: Everyone has less money because of drug costs
The Skowhegan Criminal Investigation Division is searching for the driver involved in a...
Police searching for driver in Skowhegan hit-and-run incident
People leave Dunbar High School in Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, after Doug Emhoff, the...
16-year-old arrested for making bomb threats at several DC schools, police say