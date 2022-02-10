Rain/Snow Showers Ending. More Sun Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front continues to cross the region this evening. This will bring mostly cloudy to overcast skies along with the chance of scattered rain & snow showers. The best chance of any snow showers will be across northern Maine and into the mountains. Very little if any accumulation is expected. As you get closer to the Interstate, temperatures should be warm enough that scattered rain showers will be likely. Any moisture should clear out after about 8 PM and the rest of the night will consist of clouds beginning to break up and lows dropping into the teens & 20s. Another scenario where anything that melted today or even and wet roads from the rain showers will refreeze overnight making for icy road conditions.

In the wake of the cold front, Friday will consist of sunshine in the morning followed by mid to high level clouds for the afternoon. Highs will be a few degrees cooler, but still many places reaching the mid to upper 30s and a couple of low 40s.

Another cold front will move through on Saturday, but ahead of the front, a surge of warm air will result in highs on Saturday reaching the upper 30s to the upper 40s. Once again, scattered rain & snow showers will be possible. Snow showers will most likely be over far northern Maine. Once the front clears, cold air will filter into the region resulting in below seasonable temperatures for the second half of the weekend & into early next week. Highs on Sunday will only be in the teens & 20s with lows that will be in the single digits.

Last mild day before a cold front turns us colder for Sunday & into the start of next week. Scattered rain & snow showers will also be possible. (WABI)

In the wake of a cold front, turning MUCH colder for Sunday. (WABI)

There is a storm system for Sunday night into Monday that we will be keeping a close watch on. Current data keeps the low just offshore and keeps the brunt of the moisture out to sea. It will be a close call as a slight shift in the track northward would result in increasing snow chances. Right now, it looks like some coastal areas, especially coastal Downeast could see light snow showers. More updates to come.

Watching a coastal low Sunday night into Monday. As of now looks to stay offshore. (WABI)

Temperatures by early next week staying on the colder side with highs in the teens & 20s. Temperatures do look to improve by Wednesday and thereafter.

TONIGHT: Rain & snow showers end. Partly cloudy skies with lows in the teens & 20s. SSW wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine followed by mid to high level clouds for the afternoon. Highs reaching the 30s & low 40s. Southerly wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered rain & snow showers. Best chance of any snow will be over the north. Highs ranging from the mid 30s to the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy & turning colder. Highs in the 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the teens & 20s. Watching for potential chance of snow.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the teens & 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs near freezing.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.