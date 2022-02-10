Police searching for driver in Skowhegan hit-and-run incident

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A woman is recovering from serious injuries after a hit and run in Skowhegan.

34-year-old Jessica Dunton of Skowhegan was hit by a red pickup truck Tuesday night.

Skowhegan police chief David Bucknam tells us it happened on Island Ave. just before 8 p.m.

Reports say the red pickup truck struck Dunton, who was walking, and continued driving on to Water St.

Dunton received major injuries to her head and legs and is now at Maine Medical Center.

Officials with the Skowhegan Criminal Investigation Division are on the case.

They’re asking anyone with information contact the Skowhegan Police Department.

