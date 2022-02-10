Advertisement

Maine State Police investigating ‘suspicious incident’ in Pembroke

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PEMBROKE, Maine (WABI) - The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is on scene at a home on Leighton Point Road in Pembroke Thursday evening.

A spokesperson for Maine State Police says they are investigating a ‘suspicious incident’ at the residence.

No further details have been released.

We will update you with more information as soon as it becomes available.

