Maine leaders call for more loggers relief program money

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Congressional delegation is calling for more money for a loggers relief program.

Demand from loggers has outpaced the $200 million dedicated to the Pandemic Assistance for Timber Haulers and Harvesters program.

The US Department of Agriculture and the American Loggers Council estimate an additional $185 million is needed.

More than 5,600 applications representing $385 million have been submitted.

More than 350 Maine logging and trucking businesses have received more than $12 million in relief through the program so far.

The program provides emergency relief to timber harvesters and haulers who experienced significant losses as a result of the pandemic.

