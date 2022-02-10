Maine leaders call for more loggers relief program money
Feb. 10, 2022
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Congressional delegation is calling for more money for a loggers relief program.
Demand from loggers has outpaced the $200 million dedicated to the Pandemic Assistance for Timber Haulers and Harvesters program.
The US Department of Agriculture and the American Loggers Council estimate an additional $185 million is needed.
More than 5,600 applications representing $385 million have been submitted.
More than 350 Maine logging and trucking businesses have received more than $12 million in relief through the program so far.
The program provides emergency relief to timber harvesters and haulers who experienced significant losses as a result of the pandemic.
