Maine Discovery Museum back open to the public

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Discovery Museum is officially back open to the public.

The popular spot in downtown Bangor has been closed since the start of the pandemic.

From reptiles to the book rooms, kids and parents were busy exploring all three floors of fun Thursday.

Director of Education Trudi Plummer says they are thrilled to have everyone back putting their space to good use.

Melissa Godin says they’ve been watching the website waiting for the museum to open.

Today she says she watched her daughter show off some new skills at the boat exhibit.

”It’s really interesting to see that somehow, so even though I’m with her every day, I missed that point of her development where she kind of put two and two together and so having these different areas to explore kind of brings out an option for her to explore new skills that she hasnt really had.”

“It’s everything from just hearing the little stomping elephant feet above your feet above your head, to families having lunch together, to children who are rediscovering the museum who have missed it dearly for the last two year.” >

If you had an active membership in March of 2020 it was paused and has restarted with an additional month added.

Online reservations are required right now for a morning or afternoon session Wednesday through Saturday.

Masks must be worn for everyone over the age of two.

For more information on upcoming camps and events you can visit mainediscoverymuseum.org.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.