Gov Mills to deliver in-person State of the State address

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is ready to deliver her first State of the State address to a live audience of lawmakers since the pandemic’s arrival.

She’ll be delivering the address that touches on the pandemic, the economy and other topics Thursday evening to a joint session of the Maine Legislature.

A supplemental budget will follow in coming days.

A year ago, the governor delivered a recorded address virtually.

