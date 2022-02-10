Gov Mills to deliver in-person State of the State address
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is ready to deliver her first State of the State address to a live audience of lawmakers since the pandemic’s arrival.
She’ll be delivering the address that touches on the pandemic, the economy and other topics Thursday evening to a joint session of the Maine Legislature.
A supplemental budget will follow in coming days.
A year ago, the governor delivered a recorded address virtually.
