Advertisement

Gov Mills to deliver in-person State of the State address

Governor Mills is expected to discuss the challenges Maine is facing, including the impact of...
Governor Mills is expected to discuss the challenges Maine is facing, including the impact of the pandemic on the state.(Gray tv)
By Associated Press and WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is ready to deliver her first State of the State address to a live audience of lawmakers since the pandemic’s arrival.

She’ll be delivering the address that touches on the pandemic, the economy and other topics Thursday evening to a joint session of the Maine Legislature.

A supplemental budget will follow in coming days.

A year ago, the governor delivered a recorded address virtually.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Maine DHHS to distribute first half of bonus payments to direct support workers
In this image from an April 2017 video provided by the Denver Police Department, Olivia Gant,...
Mom who abused 7-year-old with fake illnesses sentenced to 16 years in prison
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
Utility pole
Customers see supply rate increase’s effect on electric bills
Ashes had been missing for 7 years.
Missing Maine cat found 1,500 miles away in Florida 7 years later

Latest News

The bill provides a definition of “solitary confinement” to isolation in a cell for more than...
Maine lawmakers consider bill to end solitary confinement
Supporters, including people touched by overdose deaths, testified Wednesday to the Criminal...
Supporters call to expand Good Samaritan law for overdoses
It's National Pizza Day!
It’s National Pizza Day!
Live at the Pit for UMaine Women's Basketball
WABI live ahead of tip-off of UMaine Women’s Basketball at the Pit