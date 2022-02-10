Fire departments nationwide rally around Lagrange boy with cancer

BROWNVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Fire departments across the country are supporting a nine-year-old in Lagrange after he was diagnosed with leukemia.

“I got the phone call Wednesday night when I got home, and ever since then, it’s been a roller coaster ride. It’s just been unbelievable,” said Elizabeth Ames, Garrett’s mom.

Garrett Armstrong is a third grader at Brownville Elementary School, and his classmates and the community are helping share the love.

“Telling the class was probably one of the most difficult things I’ve done in 11 years of teaching. They’re nine. Nobody should be going through this at nine, but we’ve turned it into a positive, and were his biggest fans. We’re supporting him, making his day better,” said Garrett’s teacher Crystal Cail.

Garrett says he loves fire trucks and firefighters - he even hopes to be one some day.

“I want to rescue people from the house,” Garrett said.

“Ever since he was little, I know he loves the trucks and the people. He’s a people person,” Ames said.

Cail, wanted to do something to get him through the road ahead.

So, she put out a message to the fire community on Facebook.

“The response we put out became overwhelming, and it’s become more than just patches. The fire community has just come together from within our state of Maine all the way across our country,” Cail said.

Dozens of fire departments sent patches, t-shirts and hats.

Freedom, New Hampshire even made him an honorary member.

Cail plans to put the patches on a blanket for Garrett to have at the hospital.

She gave him one gift Wednesday and a few others to open during his treatment

(Crystal Cail / Third Grade Teacher, Brownville Elementary)

“If these are things that can distract him and brighten his day on those treatment days and get that chemo into him, that’s our goal to make that easier on him and for mom,” Cail said.

“I hope it brings him happiness. It’s a sad time for him. He’s confused.”

Garrett isn’t sure when he’ll be able to go back to school, but Cail is making sure he doesn’t miss a thing.

His mom says she’s extremely grateful for the community for all they have done.

“People are coming from everywhere. It surprised me, but it didn’t. We do have a tight little community. My family and I appreciate every single bit of it,” Ames said.

