Deer Isle-Stonington girls ready for another tournament run

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEER ISLE- STONINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Before the pandemic, it seemed almost unfathomable that a Maine High School Basketball tournament wouldnt be played. Of course, that’s exactly what happened last year, but it’s return this year is helping to make the end of February feel normal again,

“Normal” is where the The Deer Isle Stonington Girls find themselves- finishing up a dominant regular season like they normally do, while cruising toward a spot in the tourney.

At 14-1, it might be surprising to hear that the Deer Isle-Stonington Mariners have just an eight-player team, made up almost entirely of underclassmen.

“We lost a lot of important seniors last year,” said forward Luna Perry St. Peter. “But I think a lot of people on the team have stepped up, we’ve improved a lot since the beginning of the season and fall ball. People are making shots who may have been timid last year. Everyone’s stepping up.

Perry St. Peter is a senior, having transferred seamlessly from George Stevens last season, and says she loves playing on- and for- the island.

“They welcomed me in. they’re all super close, and we’ve all become super close.”

“We have lots of support with everyone,” added sophomore guard Maya Brown. “It was hard last year, but even through COVID there’s so much support.”

As they look toward another tournament birth, what makes the Mariners perennial favorites isn’t much of a secret. Neither is the advice about playing there.

“We play hard. Thirty-two minutes, win or lose,” St. Peter said. “We play tough defense. We trust each other. They’re willing to move the ball around, give up one shot for a better shot. They always hustle, and they do what I ask of them to do in practices, and I think when we get out on the court it really shows.”

“Not to get too worked up about it,” said junior forward Macey Brown. “I mean, it’s a bigger court and depth can be a bit weird, but other than that, it’s another game of basketball.”

The high school basketball tournament kicks off February 18th.

