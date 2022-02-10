Cloudy, Scattered Rain & Snow Showers Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak area of low pressure will move through the region today. This will give us mostly cloudy skies along with the chance for some scattered rain/snow showers across the north and scattered rain showers elsewhere mainly during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will reach the mid-30s to low 40s this afternoon. Any rain and snow showers will move out of the state later this evening followed by partial clearing after midnight. Lows will drop back to the 20s for most spots.

High pressure will move in for Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. Warmer air will move into the state Saturday ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30s to mid-40s Saturday. The cold front will move through the state during the day giving us mostly cloudy skies and scattered snow and rain showers. Much colder weather will filter into the state behind the cold front Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the teens to low 20s from north to south across the state. We’re watching a storm system passing offshore Sunday night into Monday. At this point, most of the computer models keep this storm out to sea but it’s a very close call and it’s possible the storm may pass close enough to graze coastal and Downeast areas with some light snow or snow showers Sunday night into Monday. If this system stays offshore then we’re looking at a quiet and cold first half of next week. Stay tuned for updates.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain/snow showers north and scattered rain showers elsewhere, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs between 35°-44°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Scattered rain and snow showers ending early then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows between 23°-31°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 33°-42°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A few rain or snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the teens to low 20s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cold with highs near 10° north and low to mid-teens elsewhere.

