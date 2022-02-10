1,115 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 1,115 new cases of coronavirus.

Three more Mainers have died with the virus.

Nearly two-thousand new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Wednesday.

About half were booster shots.

The Maine CDC is reporting 304 people are hospitalized with the virus, down 15 from Tuesday.

70 people are in critical care, down 5 from Tuesday.

27 are on ventilators.

There are 54 critical care beds available in the state.

