UMaine Women’s basketball rounding into form with America East Tourney on the horizon

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Before last week, you’d have to go back to mid-November to find a spot in the schedule in which the UMaine women’s basketball team played three games all in the same week.

But if you gotta play ‘em, you might as well win ‘em, and that’s exactly what the Bears did last week, after beating UMass Wednesday, and sweeping Binghamton over the weekend.

All of those games were on the road.

Maine has now rattled off five wins in a row, and sits in third place in the America East Conference., just a game behind Albany. With just seven games left before the start of the America East Conference Tournament, the Bears seem to be playing their best basketball at the right time.

“We still have a long way to go,” said Maine Coach Amy Vachon. “We haven’t peaked by any means, I hope. But I think we’re executing better. We’ve always worked hard. Y’know the beginning of the year, that has never waivered. But just the experience that we have too, a lot of these players are getting more comfortable in what we’re doing.”

UMaine hosts Albany at the Pit, Wednesday at 7 o’clock.

