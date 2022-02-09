Swan’s Island residents deal with ferry disruptions

SWAN’S ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - For Maine’s island communities, ferries are a lifeline to the mainland.

This week, Swan’s Island has been dealing with a disruption to its regular ferry service, prompting confusion and questions.

“Mechanical and electrical parts don’t always work that great when there’s snow, ice, tides, salt water, cold air,” said Paul Merrill, MaineDOT Public Information Officer.

Swan’s Island is still feeling the effects of last Friday’s snowstorm.

“There was a build up of ice on the conduit that contains some of the wiring on the side of the bridge on the island. So, the ice buildup on the conduit pulled it away from the transfer bridge and damaged some of the wiring inside, essentially making it hard to get electricity to operate the transfer bridge,” said Merrill.

While a temporary workaround has been put in place to operate the bridge manually, the end result is still a major upheaval to the ferry’s normal schedule.

“I know people are concerned, and I am, too. But, I think in a few days things will be much better,” said Sonny Sprague, Swan’s Island selectman.

TV5 has heard from several residents who say it’s having a huge impact on their lives.

“Our school kids, high school kids, can’t get off, and we have school personnel coming back on certain days of the week. I know this Friday that a foot doctor was coming on the first boat in, and it’s destroyed his schedule, so he’s canceled out for the day. A truck now really can’t come on. He can’t come on here at noon time, and then only have three hours to go around the island and dump off fuel at a lot of houses, things of that nature,” said Sprague.

Merrill says supply chain issues are causing delays, but he expects crews will repair the issue within a week or two.

At that point, the Swan’s Island ferry will return to its regular schedule.

“People are patient, and we ask them to continue to be patient. This was Mother Nature at work on part of our infrastructure,” said Merrill.

“It is an novel inconvenience, that’s all I can think. But, I know that they’re putting an honest effort into getting it done, and we just got to wait. We have a good service, but this is just one of those things that happens,” said Sprague.

Maine DOT says the ferry between Swan’s Island and Bass Harbor is currently running twice a day, once in the morning and the other in the evening.

Merrill says the exact times are physically posted at the terminals.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.