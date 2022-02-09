Advertisement

Supporters call to expand Good Samaritan law for overdoses

Pills
Pills(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Supporters of a proposal to expand Maine’s Good Samaritan law for overdoses will be passing out purple ribbons for supporters to wear during the governor’s State of the State address.

Supporters, including people touched by overdose deaths, testified Wednesday to the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee.

But Public Safety Commissioner Michael Saushuck opposed the proposal, saying it could bring unintended consequences.

Maine is one of 47 states with Good Samaritan laws.

The bill would expand its application to everyone present at the scene, exempting from arrest or prosecution for non-violent offenses and for probation or bail violations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny and Hannah Dunn
Bar Harbor couple looks for stem cell donor match while expanding donor registry
Utility pole
Customers see supply rate increase’s effect on electric bills
Maine coronavirus statistics 2-8-22
1,391 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths
Ashes had been missing for 7 years.
Missing Maine cat found 1,500 miles away in Florida 7 years later
Garret Foss
Carmel snowmobiler recalls being lost in sub-zero temps in Baxter State Park

Latest News

Prison cell wall
Maine lawmakers consider bill to end solitary confinement
Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds issue hundreds of “cease and desist” letters over unproven COVID treatment claims
A bill to address mental health support for Maine's first responders is moving forward in...
Bill to support emergency responders with PTSD moves forward
Swan's Island ferry
Swan’s Island residents deal with ferry disruptions