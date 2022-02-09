Advertisement

Special Olympics Winter Games: Day 2

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Despite a little rain (or even, kind of a lot of rain) day two of the Special Olympic Winter Games for the Penobscot, Piscataquis and Hancock area was a go on Tuesday at Hermon Mountain.

There were a few teams that had to cancel, and the alpine event was cancelled due to weather, but there were still plenty of snow shoe races to be held and plenty of spectators there to cheer on the athletes.

COVID shut down these games last year, but this winter, the athletes made it clear they wanted to hold the games, literally rain or shine.

“We have a Facebook page and a messenger page, and there’s some athletes that are messaging and texting,” said Wendy Gilbert, Co-Area Manager for Penobscot, Piscataquis and Hancock Counties. “We meet monthly with them via Zoom, and they’re asking for this. They want to be here, they want to be here with other athletes and competing. They just want to be here in person, and it’s wonderful to see their enthusiasm and get them back out.”

The awards ceremony for the games will be Thursday via Zoom from the Hermon Fire Department.

