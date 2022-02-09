Police say man severed his own arm at Lewiston convenience store last month

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Lewiston police say a man severed his own arm at a convenience store in Lewiston.

Twenty-five-year-old Abdiaziz Hussein of Lewiston was injured at A.K. Market, but police don’t believe he worked there.

They say the injury came from a meat grade band saw that was used to process meat, and it appears to be self-inflicted.

Public works employees found Hussein with his arm cut off and called 9-1-1.

Police say he continues to receive treatment.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.