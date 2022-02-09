Police say man severed his own arm at Lewiston convenience store last month
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Lewiston police say a man severed his own arm at a convenience store in Lewiston.
Twenty-five-year-old Abdiaziz Hussein of Lewiston was injured at A.K. Market, but police don’t believe he worked there.
They say the injury came from a meat grade band saw that was used to process meat, and it appears to be self-inflicted.
Public works employees found Hussein with his arm cut off and called 9-1-1.
Police say he continues to receive treatment.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.