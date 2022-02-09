Advertisement

Police say man severed his own arm at Lewiston convenience store last month

AK Market in Lewiston
AK Market in Lewiston(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Lewiston police say a man severed his own arm at a convenience store in Lewiston.

Twenty-five-year-old Abdiaziz Hussein of Lewiston was injured at A.K. Market, but police don’t believe he worked there.

They say the injury came from a meat grade band saw that was used to process meat, and it appears to be self-inflicted.

Public works employees found Hussein with his arm cut off and called 9-1-1.

Police say he continues to receive treatment.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny and Hannah Dunn
Bar Harbor couple looks for stem cell donor match while expanding donor registry
Utility pole
Customers see supply rate increase’s effect on electric bills
Maine coronavirus statistics 2-8-22
1,391 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths
Ashes had been missing for 7 years.
Missing Maine cat found 1,500 miles away in Florida 7 years later
Garret Foss
Carmel snowmobiler recalls being lost in sub-zero temps in Baxter State Park

Latest News

Live at the Pit for UMaine Women's Basketball
WABI live ahead of tip-off of UMaine Women’s Basketball at the Pit
Ashes returned home to Maine on Wednesday
Lost Maine cat found in Florida returns home
Prison cell wall
Maine lawmakers consider bill to end solitary confinement
Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds issue hundreds of “cease and desist” letters over unproven COVID treatment claims