Mighty Mice from Jackson Lab move Maine kids toward STEM

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cutting edge research done by Maine scientists at a Maine lab on Maine mice is now the potential inspiration for the future of Maine students.

“Today is a historic day for our center,” said Kirsten Hibbard, Challenger Learning Center executive director.

The Challenger Learning Center hosted “Mighty Mice in Space,” a collaboration with The Jackson Laboratory.

“The experiments are super interesting. There’s a gene that controls muscle growth in all mammals, and in this case, Jax scientists, notably Seijun Lee, has made a mouse where you can actually turn the gene off, and it increases muscle mass. So, mice, normal mice, and experimental mice, were sent to the International Space Station in 2019,” said Charlie Wray, Jackson Laboratory, vice president for education.

Students from Caravel Middle School in Carmel took part in simulation of the data that came back.

“Well, they basically made these super mice so they wouldn’t lose as much weight when they went to space as like normal mice would usually, and they had like a certain genotype,” said Ryder Wharton, Caravel Middle School seventh grader.

“I think the biggest takeaway was that in microgravity, it’s clear that myostatin, which is the gene of interest here, does have a distinct effect on muscle mass. And so, the outcome will be for NASA that if you can modulate myostatin expression, the gene expression during spaceflight, you’ll be able to increase muscle mass thereby avoiding muscle loss during long spaceflight,” said Wray.

“Yeah, so we’re always looking at ways to talk about different STEM careers. You know, we use spaces this spark, but we want to let them know these are things you can do today. You’ll try out a job. How did you like it? And so, then we look to our Maine community, what are great stem organizations we can feature so they could live and work in Maine and a STEM field. And, it’s even saying today, it was saying Jax Lab there in Bar Harbor and Ellsworth, who’s been there. You’ve been there. That’s where they are, and mice from Maine from those places have been to space. I mean, that’s just awesome. It’s not just a pride thing. It makes them feel connected because they are a student from Maine,” said Hibbard.

