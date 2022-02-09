Advertisement

Malfunction with Swan’s Island Ferry creates issues for residents needing the service

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SWAN’S ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - TV5 has gotten several messages concerning the issues with the Swan’s Island Ferry.

TV5 has been told that the ferry has been out of service for a while now, and residents are concerned.

Maine DOT told TV5 that there’s a malfunction with the transfer bridge that’s been affecting scheduling, but they are working around the issue.

We are trying to get more information about the issue, and will update this story when we do so.

