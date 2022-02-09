Malfunction with Swan’s Island Ferry creates issues for residents needing the service

SWAN’S ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - TV5 has gotten several messages concerning the issues with the Swan’s Island Ferry.

TV5 has been told that the ferry has been out of service for a while now, and residents are concerned.

Maine DOT told TV5 that there’s a malfunction with the transfer bridge that’s been affecting scheduling, but they are working around the issue.

We are trying to get more information about the issue, and will update this story when we do so.

