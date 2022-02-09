Advertisement

Maine PUC asked to allow one-time credit on power bills for low-income Mainers

By WMTW
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - The Governor’s Energy Office and the Maine Office of Public Advocate on Wednesday filed a joint petition to provide qualifying low-income Mainers a one-time credit on their electricity bill to offset new rate hikes.

They are asking the Maine Public Utilities Commission to approve a program that will provide approximately $8 million of rate relief.

The program would help 90,000 residential customers with two household incomes at or below 150% of the federal poverty guidelines.

Central Maine Power and Versant, the state’s two major electric utilities, will identify the eligible customers with the help of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

The amount of the bill credit will be $90 per customer.

A spokesperson for Central Maine Power says the company supports the initiative for low income customers.

“The supply rate of electricity – which CMP does not benefit from nor control – rose over 80% this year and we know this has had an impact on many Mainers. We are fortunate to operate in a state where the parties needed to make this happen could come together quickly and agree to a proposal that will make a difference,” said CMP’s CEO Joe Purington.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny and Hannah Dunn
Bar Harbor couple looks for stem cell donor match while expanding donor registry
Utility pole
Customers see supply rate increase’s effect on electric bills
Maine coronavirus statistics 2-8-22
1,391 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths
Ashes had been missing for 7 years.
Missing Maine cat found 1,500 miles away in Florida 7 years later
Garret Foss
Carmel snowmobiler recalls being lost in sub-zero temps in Baxter State Park

Latest News

Increasing Clouds Tonight. Sct'd Rain & Snow Showers Tomorrow
Masks in Maine schools
Maine CDC to discuss masking in schools with superintendents
A trip to the Super Bowl from the Maine State Lottery includes flights to LA and back, tickets...
Handful of Mainers win free trip to Super Bowl LVI
MGN Online
Judge sides with female psychologist in equal pay case