Maine lawmakers consider bill to end solitary confinement

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A legislative committee is considering a bill that would end the use of solitary confinement in prisons.

The Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee heard testimony Wednesday from prisoners, former prisoners and family members about the impact of long-term isolation on mental health.

The bill provides a definition of “solitary confinement” to isolation in a cell for more than 20 hours a day.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Grayson Lookner, of Portland, said solitary confinement is counterproductive and increases the likelihood of recidivism.

