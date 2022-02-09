Maine DHHS to distribute first half of bonus payments to direct support workers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Health and Human Services will start giving out the first half of $116 million in bonus payments to direct support workers.

The funds will help more than 20,000 at-home and community based employees at more than 300 providers throughout the state.

Providers may also use the money to fill vacancies with new workers and to help pay recruitment bonuses.

The bonus payments were first announced in November and are available through the American Rescue Plan.

The second half of the funds will be distributed later this month.

