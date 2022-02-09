Maine CDC to discuss masking in schools with superintendents

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is meeting on Thursday with a group of the state’s superintendents to discuss, among other things, masking in Maine schools.

Dr. Nirav Shah says meeting with this group has been a valuable way to learn what’s happening on the ground across Maine.

They have done this throughout the pandemic.

Recently, this collaboration led to changes is the ways schools handle contact tracing.

“We’re going to do the same thing when it comes to other mitigation measures as well, especially as things are improving with respect to COVID. Now is the time for us to be having these discussions. Although, of course, timing matters. Even though things are better, COVID is not over. And, you know, we’re excited about the vaccine that is in the offing for the youngest group of kids, but we also have to remember that children are being affected right now,” said Shah.

Much of the discussion during Wednesday’s CDC briefing surrounded masking in schools and if the state would make any changes to guidance.

Shah was quick to point out there is no mask mandate in Maine.

All decisions are made at the local level.

Massachusetts does have a mask mandate in place that will be lifted on Feb. 28.

At that point, they will move to a model Maine is already following.

