Lost Maine cat found in Florida returns home

Ashes returned home to Maine on Wednesday
Ashes returned home to Maine on Wednesday
By WMTW
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - A Maine family that long ago gave up on a lost family cat has been reunited more than six years and 1,500 miles later.

Denise Cilley, of Chesterville, says she was shocked to get a voicemail last week announcing her cat, Ashes, had been found in Florida.

Ashes disappeared in 2015 during her daughter’s 10th birthday celebration.

How she got to Florida remains a mystery. Ashes returned to Maine on Wednesday.

Cilley drove to the Portland International Jetport to be reunited with Ashes.

