Judge sides with female psychologist in equal pay case

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A federal judge has ruled a psychiatric hospital in Bangor violated the state’s equal pay law by paying a female psychologist barely half the wage of her male colleagues.

The judge ruled Northern Light Acadia Hospital violated the Maine Equal Pay Law and must pay back wages and damages to psychologist Clare Mundell.

Mundell filed the lawsuit after learning her hourly rate of $50 was less than the $90 to $95 per hour made by men in her department.

The judge said Mundell was unlawfully underpaid by Acadia.

Northern Light Health in a statement to TV5 said:

“Northern Light Health is committed to treating all of its employees, regardless of gender, or any other protected class, fairly and equitably as it works to provide top quality care to the people of Maine, especially during this pandemic. We disagree with the District Court’s ruling and intend to appeal.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.