Increasing Clouds Tonight. Sct’d Rain & Snow Showers Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Ridge of high pressure that kept the region quiet and mild today will slide to our east. This will allow a weak disturbance from our west to move closer to the region. Clouds will be increasing tonight, and lows will once again drop below freezing. Lows will range from the upper teens across the north to close to 30° along the coast. Any melting that occurred today with refreeze overnight and could lead to icy roads during Thursday morning.

An area of low pressure will slide just to our north on Thursday and a cold front will pass through the area. This will bring mostly cloudy to overcast skies along with the chance of scattered rain & snow showers. The best chance of any snow showers will be across northern Maine and into the mountains. Very little if any accumulation is expected. As you get closer to the Instate, temperatures should be warm enough that scattered rain showers will be likely. Highs tomorrow will once again be above freezing and will range from the mid 30s over the north to the mid 40s closer to the coast. Thursday night will once again see lows below freezing and more areas of ice will be possible.

In the wake of the cold front, Friday will consist of a mixture of sun & clouds. Highs will be a few degrees cooler, but still many places reaching the mid to upper 30s and a couple of low 40s.

Another cold front will move through on Saturday, but ahead of the front, a surge of warm air will result in highs on Saturday reaching the upper 30s to the upper 40s. Once again, scattered rain & snow showers will be possible. Once the front clears, cold air will filter into the region resulting in below seasonable temperatures for the second half of the weekend & into early next week. Highs on Sunday will only be in the teens & 20s with lows that will be in the single digits.

There is a storm system for Sunday night into Monday that we will be keeping a close watch on. Current data keeps the low just offshore and keeps the brunt of the moisture out to sea. It will be a close call as a slight shift in the track northward would result in increasing snow chances, especially along the coast. Models have been hinting at a slight northward shift, but more details will come.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the teens & 20s. Refreezing likely overnight & icy roads possible. SSW wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered rain (coast) & snow showers (inland). Highs in the 30s & low 40s. SSW wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered rain & snow showers. Highs ranging from the mid 30s to the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy & turning colder. Highs in the 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the teens & 20s. Watching for potential chance of snow.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the teens & 20s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.