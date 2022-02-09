Handful of Mainers win free trip to Super Bowl LVI

Maine (WABI) - For the Rams and Bengals, the path to the Super Bowl is paved with hard work.

“My daughter was sitting three feet from me and I said, ‘You can’t believe what I’m just reading. I’m shaking like crazy,” said Bret McBreairty of Veazie.

But for a small group of Mainers, it’s better to be lucky than good.

“I don’t play the lottery much, you know because they say to play responsibly. It’s just amazing, I can’t believe it,” said McBreairty.

A trip to the Super Bowl from the Maine State Lottery includes flights to LA and back, tickets in the lower bowl of the stadium, a free dinner and tailgate before the game.

“We would have never dreamed. I mean, I don’t think I would have ever done this myself in our life. It’s sort of a bucket list so it’s exciting,” said Tisha Gagnon of Rockland.

Some who won the trip are lottery specialists, adding to their collection of prizes.

“Six of us split $150,000. That’s pretty good but I’ve won dinner plates,” said Toni Steward of Skowhegan.

“I’ve won a John Deere tractor. What else have we won? Luggage,” said Vicki Abbott of Norridgewock.

The winners we spoke with say they don’t have a huge rooting interest, but most are pulling for the game’s underdog, the Cinncinati Bengals.

