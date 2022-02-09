Advertisement

Handful of Mainers win free trip to Super Bowl LVI

A trip to the Super Bowl from the Maine State Lottery includes flights to LA and back, tickets...
A trip to the Super Bowl from the Maine State Lottery includes flights to LA and back, tickets in the lower bowl of the stadium, a free dinner and tailgate before the game.
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - For the Rams and Bengals, the path to the Super Bowl is paved with hard work.

“My daughter was sitting three feet from me and I said, ‘You can’t believe what I’m just reading. I’m shaking like crazy,” said Bret McBreairty of Veazie.

But for a small group of Mainers, it’s better to be lucky than good.

“I don’t play the lottery much, you know because they say to play responsibly. It’s just amazing, I can’t believe it,” said McBreairty.

A trip to the Super Bowl from the Maine State Lottery includes flights to LA and back, tickets in the lower bowl of the stadium, a free dinner and tailgate before the game.

“We would have never dreamed. I mean, I don’t think I would have ever done this myself in our life. It’s sort of a bucket list so it’s exciting,” said Tisha Gagnon of Rockland.

Some who won the trip are lottery specialists, adding to their collection of prizes.

“Six of us split $150,000. That’s pretty good but I’ve won dinner plates,” said Toni Steward of Skowhegan.

“I’ve won a John Deere tractor. What else have we won? Luggage,” said Vicki Abbott of Norridgewock.

The winners we spoke with say they don’t have a huge rooting interest, but most are pulling for the game’s underdog, the Cinncinati Bengals.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny and Hannah Dunn
Bar Harbor couple looks for stem cell donor match while expanding donor registry
Utility pole
Customers see supply rate increase’s effect on electric bills
Maine coronavirus statistics 2-8-22
1,391 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths
Ashes had been missing for 7 years.
Missing Maine cat found 1,500 miles away in Florida 7 years later
Garret Foss
Carmel snowmobiler recalls being lost in sub-zero temps in Baxter State Park

Latest News

Increasing Clouds Tonight. Sct'd Rain & Snow Showers Tomorrow
Maine PUC asked to allow one-time credit on power bills for low-income Mainers
Masks in Maine schools
Maine CDC to discuss masking in schools with superintendents
MGN Online
Judge sides with female psychologist in equal pay case