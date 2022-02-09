Advertisement

Driver pleads no contest to reduced charge for fatal crash

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 9, 2022
ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) - A Maine woman charged with drunken driving and manslaughter has pleaded no contest to a reduced charge, and will serve no time in jail.

Darlene Haslam, of Eastport, received a suspended sentence Monday after her no contest plea to a charge of aggravated driving to endanger.

She was driving slowly through a parking lot in November 2017 when she hit a guide wire, then she accelerated and hit a tree.

Police obtained a blood sample that showed Haslam’s blood alcohol level exceeded the 0.08% minimum allowed by law, but the test results were thrown out by a judge.

