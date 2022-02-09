Drier & Brighter Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A few lingering snow showers will be possible early this morning over eastern areas as our storm system continues to pull away from the region. Otherwise, we’re in for a much nicer day across the state for our Wednesday.

A ridge of high pressure will build into the area today, bringing us partly to mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the 30s near 40°. More clouds will roll into the area tonight ahead of our next disturbance. Temperatures will drop to the 20s in most spots for nighttime lows.

A weak area of low pressure will move through the region Thursday. This will give us mostly cloudy skies Thursday along with the chance for some scattered snow and rain showers throughout the day. Highs on Thursday will reach the mid-30s to low 40s. High pressure will move in for Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. Warmer air will move into the state Saturday ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30s to mid-40s Saturday. The cold front will move through the state during the day giving us mostly cloudy skies and scattered snow and rain showers. Colder weather will filter into the state behind the cold front Saturday night into Sunday. Plan on a much colder day Sunday with highs in the teens to mid-20s from north to south across the state under a mix of sun and clouds. At this point, our weather looks cold and quiet early next week although we’ll be keeping an eye on a storm system passing offshore Sunday night into Monday. The forecast indicates the storm will remain just offshore and pass out to sea south of Maine but it is a close call and bears watching as a slight shift northward would mean snow for at least coastal areas early next week. We’ll keep you posted.

Today: A few early snow showers possible over eastern areas otherwise turning partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 32°-39°. West wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows between 19°-29°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A few snow or rain showers possible. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A few rain or snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Colder with highs in the mid-teens to mid-20s.

