Donovan collects national weekly honor for Husson

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After a week that saw her average a double-double in points and rebounds, to go along with 13 blocks and 13 assists in four games, Hampden Academy grad and Husson center Bailey Donovan has not only been named North Atlantic Conference ‘Player of the Week’ for the fifth time this season, she’s also been named as the Division III National Player of the Week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

Donovan is the first player in program history to receive that award, and it is quite an honor, but it’s not even the only award she won Tuesday.

Donavan was also named player of the week by the New England Women’s Basketball Association, and the Maine Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

