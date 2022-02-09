Bill to support emergency responders with PTSD moves forward

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A bill to address mental health support for Maine’s first responders is moving forward in Augusta.

The legislature’s Labor and Housing Committee unanimously approved LD 1879 Monday, which would permanently extend a law allowing firefighters, EMTs, police officers, emergency dispatchers and corrections officers to get the necessary help they need when suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of their service to our communities.

“The committee decided to extend the sunset for another three years and add some reporting requirements for the Department of Workers Compensation at the five and ten year mark,” explained Michael Crouse, President of the Professional Firefighters of Maine. “We’ve seen our cases now being approved by Workers Compensation. Our desire is to diagnose, treat, rehabilitate, and return to work. PTSD and behavioral health disorders are not a death sentence. Our firefighters and law enforcement officers continue to work with diagnosed issues. We do provide inpatient or outpatient assistance when it’s required.”

Crouse applauds the committee’s support for the bill that will help those who put their lives at risk in the line of duty.

“It’s no different if a firefighter falls off the back of a truck and breaks a leg and files a report of injury,” he said. “That Workers Comp claim is processed and paid almost immediately. With behavioral health stuff, because it’s kind of new to the Workers Comp provision, it takes them a little longer to wrap their arms around it and make the casual connection between the illness and the occupation.”

Last week, Crouse, first responders, and behavioral health professionals testified in support of the bill.

It was noted the average person experiences two to three critical incidents in their lifetime.

A first responder faces on average 180 work-related critical incidents during a 25-year career.

Some may also struggle with thoughts of suicide.

“Now I think in both our occupation, police and fire, suicide is probably the number one cause of death in the fire service. That’s really concerning. Just recently in the state of Maine, we had three or four police/law enforcement suicides in a short period of time. One is too many,” said Crouse.

This bill would allow first responders to seek help so they can recover and return to work.

With many departments losing staff, having trouble maintaining staff, or dealing with burnout, the Professional Firefighters of Maine have found workers comp claims are going up.

That has forced many departments to seek out ways to do prevention work, which they say is key.

“I’m working with a lot of Chiefs now that are bringing me into the department because they are well aware there is a problem, and many times they’ll call me and say, “I don’t know what we need, but we need something,” said clinician Amy Davenport Dakin, the Behavioral Health Director for the Professional Firefighters of Maine.

“We know that access to early intervention by way of assistance programs, counseling, and medical treatment for those suffering from PTSD can significantly improve their recovery outcomes. There is no reason why we should allow the ability for Maine’s first responders to access the benefits they have earned to expire. These brave men and women are here for us at our worst moments. This legislation will ensure that Maine will be there to help our first responders when they need it.”

The bill now heads to the full Legislature for a vote.

Also on Monday, the Legislature’s Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee voted to advance a proposal to increase behavioral health support for Maine’s first responders. The vote for LD 1504 was 6-5 with two members absent.

The bill would ensure Maine’s first responders, including firefighters, emergency medical services and public safety telecommunicators, have access to behavioral health care services that will mitigate the impact of traumatic events encountered in the line of duty.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, first responders are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty, and between 17 and 24% of public safety telecommunicators have symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Our firefighters and first responders are exposed to traumatic events on the job, from routine calls to community-wide tragedies. This has a cumulative impact on these brave men and women over time. I have worked closely with stakeholders on this proposal, which would ensure the needs of our first responders are met, both initially after a traumatic event and in the long-term. We owe this much to the people who dedicate their lives to keeping our communities safe and put themselves in harm’s way every time they go to work.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.