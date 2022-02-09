Auburn School Department pulls all school buses off the road until inspections are complete

AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - The Auburn School Department announced Tuesday afternoon that all buses will no longer operate until they have been properly inspected.

Superintendent Cornelia Brown announced to staff and community members that the school department has been notified by the Maine State Police that buses have not been properly inspected. It was not immediately clear what was wrong with the inspections and neither the superintendent nor the Maine State Police Motor Inspection Unit were available for comment Tuesday night.

The correction will be enforced immediately, but until inspections take place, the superintendent is requesting that for the next two days, Feb 9. and Feb 10. parents transport their children to school.

The department stated that the only other alternative would be to have remote instruction, which the superintendent voiced is not in the best interest of students.

If parents are unable to transport their child to school, the child will have an excused absence, according to the memo sent out by Brown.

The district previously used Lance’s Auto and Truck Repair in Monmouth but will now use Allegiance Auto in Auburn.

