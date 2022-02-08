Waterville humane society will write ex’s name on slip of paper, toss into litter box

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Humane Society may help the Valentine’s Day blues for as little as a dollar.

They’re holding their fundraiser “From Love to Litter” for a second year.

Here’s how it works: you write your ex’s name on a piece of paper and they will do the rest.

”With a minimum of a dollar donation, our community can put an ex’s name on a slip of paper and we will throw it into our cat’s litter box for them to do their business. We started doing from Love to Litter last year, and it was a big hit with the community. Our shelter runs solely on donations from the public. We don’t receive any federal or state funding. So we absolutely love donations in our community to support us. It’s just a fun community engagement to get people laughing obviously people love this event,” said Cassie Jackson, fundraising coordinator.

It runs the entire month of February.

They say this is a fun way to get the community engaged while raising money for the shelter.

Donations can be made over the phone and in person.

If you send out a check, just include your ex’s name in the memo section and they will do the dirty work.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.