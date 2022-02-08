Vassalboro building used to grow marijuana destroyed in fire
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Officials say a building used to grow marijuana in Vassalboro is a total loss after a fire Monday afternoon.
The call from Webber Pond Road came in around 2:30.
Vassalboro Fire Chief Walker Thompson tells us there was one person inside who escaped without injury.
The building was not a retail store, but a marijuana growing facility.
Thompson said the roof collapsed.
Eight departments responded to the blaze.
The State Fire Marshal is investigating.
