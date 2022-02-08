Advertisement

Vassalboro building used to grow marijuana destroyed in fire

No one was injured.
No one was injured.(WINDSOR VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPT.)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Officials say a building used to grow marijuana in Vassalboro is a total loss after a fire Monday afternoon.

The call from Webber Pond Road came in around 2:30.

Vassalboro Fire Chief Walker Thompson tells us there was one person inside who escaped without injury.

The building was not a retail store, but a marijuana growing facility.

Thompson said the roof collapsed.

Eight departments responded to the blaze.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

