Vassalboro building used to grow marijuana destroyed in fire

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Officials say a building used to grow marijuana in Vassalboro is a total loss after a fire Monday afternoon.

The call from Webber Pond Road came in around 2:30.

Vassalboro Fire Chief Walker Thompson tells us there was one person inside who escaped without injury.

The building was not a retail store, but a marijuana growing facility.

Thompson said the roof collapsed.

Eight departments responded to the blaze.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.