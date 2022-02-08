Advertisement

Sumner fans and ulumni say ‘goodbye’ to Clint Ritchie Gymnasium

The Clint Ritchie Gymnasium was home to two boys basketball state title teams, in 1970 and 1973, and multiple regional basketball champs. Two state champion cheering squads also called the Clint Ritchie Gym their home, most recently in 2020.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SULLIVAN, Maine (WABI) - There is no high school sport in Maine more rich in tradition and history than basketball. When it comes to gymnasiums, there are few in Downeast Maine with more of either than the Clint Ritchie Gymnasium at Sumner Memorial High School.

Next season the Tigers will have a new den when the Charles M. Sumner Learning Campus opens, which means the old gymnasium is coming down this summer.

Named after a former janitor at the school, the Sumner Tigers began playing there for the 1952-53 season. It was home to two boys basketball state title teams in 1970 and 1973 and multiple regional champs. Two state champion cheering squads also called the Clint Ritchie Gym their home, most recently in 2020.

Fun fact, in the first couple of years the gym was open, it didn’t have heat... and players played in gloves.

True Story.

More than a thousand basketball games were played at the old Clint Ritchie Gym, and many fans came out to see Mondays final regular season game, and say goodbye.

”One thing I didn’t want to have happen was this gymnasium coming down,” siad former Sumner boys basketball player Gordon Harrington, Class of ‘69. “It’s got so many memories, but I understand. Sumner is one of the greatest schools there ever was. The fans and it’s players, have given a hundred percent over the years, and I’m proud to be part of that.”

