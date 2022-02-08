Advertisement

Special Olympics Winter Games underway in Hermon

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - With the Winter Olympics rolling along in Beijing, there is another Olympic games happening right here in our back yard.

The Special Olympic Winter Games for the Penobscot, Piscataquis and Hancock area kicked off Monday. Hermon Mountain was a busy place Monday morning with snow shoe and nordic racing. Speed skating was also held at Sawyer Arena Monday...

These are truly some of the finest athletes the state has to offer, and the comradery at the games is what what truly makes it special.

“I have a lot of friends here that like to compete with me,” said Secial Olympics athlete Ketrina Bennett. “They do their best too and I like that. It’s best to just compete and not give up, just keep trying. It’s not all about winnin’, it’s about doing your best.”

The games are scheduled to resume at Hermon Mountain Tuesday morning, weather dependent, with the awards ceremony on Thursday.

