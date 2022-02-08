Snow, Mix & Rain Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will track southeast of New England toward southern Nova Scotia during the day today. Warmer air is forecast to continue pushing northward into the state as the storm moves by, causing precipitation to fall as a mix of snow, mix and rain depending on your location. Precipitation will fall as rain along the coast, mixed rain/snow and all rain at times for inland areas then snow mixed with rain at times from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln and points north. Temperatures will top off in the 30s to near 40° this afternoon, warmest along the coast. As the storm starts to move to our east this afternoon, colder air will begin to move in on the backside of the storm. This will cause the atmosphere to cool later this afternoon and evening which, in turn, will cause rain to go back to mixed rain/snow and even all snow from north to south later this afternoon and evening. Snow and mix will taper to snow showers this evening and early tonight before coming to an end around midnight or so. Skies will turn partly cloudy late tonight as the storm pulls away from the region. Temperatures will fall back to the 20s for overnight lows. By later this evening, storm total accumulations of a coating to a slushy inch or two expected from the coast inland to the Augusta region, up to the Greater Bangor area and through Interior Downeast locales; 2″-4″ just north of Bangor through Northern Hancock County and Central Washington County; 4″-8″ Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln and points north.

A ridge of high pressure will build in for Wednesday giving us a nicer day. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 30s near 40°. More clouds expected Thursday along with the chance for a few rain or snow showers as a weak disturbance moves through. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid-30s to low 40s. High pressure will move in for Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 30s to near 40°. Rain and snow showers will be possible Saturday as a cold front crosses the state. Temperatures on Saturday will reach the upper 30s to mid-40s. Cooler, more seasonable temperatures will return to the area for Sunday.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Snow and mix rain/snow north, mixed rain/snow and rain inland, rain along the coast. Highs between 33°-39°, warmest along the coast. Wind will become north 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Snow and mix tapering to snow showers this evening then ending by midnight or so. Turning partly cloudy late. Lows in the 20s. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 34°-40°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A few snow or rain showers possible. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A few rain or snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

