Snow Ending Tonight. Brighter Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Rain and snow showers continue across the region. Low pressure continues to move over Nova Scotia. As it does so, winds are shifting out of the north/northeast pulling in colder air. This will gradually change any rain showers over into snow through the early part of the evening. Temperatures will begin to fall, and lows tonight will drop down into the teens & 20s. This will result in any accumulated snow or slushy to freeze overnight, along with any standing water to freeze. Icy road conditions can be expected on Wednesday morning. The low will lift northeast tonight and the snow will gradually end from west to east. Some parts of northern & eastern Maine will hold onto the snow into early Wednesday morning before clearing out. Some areas will see clouds gradually breaking up overnight.

Additional snowfall accumulations will be highest over northern and eastern locations. Far northern Piscataquis & Penobscot counties along with Aroostook County can expect 2-4″ of additional snow. Locations from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln and northwards into the Katahdin region will see 1-2″. Areas south of Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln less than an inch of additional snow. Little if any additional snow expected towards southern and western areas.

Additional snowfall this evening will remain pretty light. Highest amounts across Aroostook county where 2-4" are expected. Totals will taper off the farther south & west you go. (WABI)

An area of high pressure will slide to our south on Wednesday. This will bring more sunshine & temperatures that will be well into the 30s and even a few low 40s.

Clouds will increase on Thursday with an approaching cold front. This front will bring scattered rain/snow showers for inland areas. Along the coast, scattered rain showers will be likely. Highs on Thursday will range from the mid to upper 30s to the mid 40s. Sunshine returns for Friday, but in the wake of Thursday’s cold front, temperatures will be slightly cooler with some spots over the north falling below the freezing mark. Most areas closer to the coast will be in the mid 30s.

A cold front will move through for the weekend. Saturday will continue to see the mild temperatures but will have a chance of rain & snow showers. Sunday will turn colder as highs are only expected to be in the 20s. Conditions will continue to trend colder into early next week with highs in the teens & 20s.

TONIGHT: Snow showers continue through the early evening. Clouds will start to break up. Lows dropping into the teens & 20s will create slippery roads. WNW wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 30s and low 40s. WSW wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered rain & snow showers. Highs in the 30s & low 40s.

FRIDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered rain & snow showers. Highs in the 30s & low 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy & turning colder. Highs in the 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the teens & 20s.

