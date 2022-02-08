Advertisement

Sen. King pushes for more national park staffing as visitation numbers rise

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WABI) - Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is pushing for more staffing at national parks as visitation numbers have skyrocketed in recent years.

King and Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., are asking Senate appropriators to provide enough funds for the National Park Service to reach a staffing level of 23,000 full-time positions.

This comes after hearing months of feedback from national park officials and conservation experts on the issue of park staffing.

Since 2011, park staffing has steadily declined while park visitation has significantly increased.

In 2020, they had a full-time staff of more that 18,000 compared to about 22,000 in 2011.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Police investigating shooting in Calais
Garret Foss
Carmel snowmobiler recalls being lost in sub-zero temps in Baxter State Park
Be Better is a non-profit founded by Steven Sobel. The Hampden man is offering free snow plow...
Hampden man offering free snow plowing services
Precipitation forecast for Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.
Snow, sleet and rain Monday evening through Tuesday
A woman fell to her death in West Palm Beach, Florida, when a drawbridge opened as she was...
Bicyclist falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge

Latest News

Utility pole
Customers see supply rate increase’s effect on electric bills
Money
6 Maine counties getting pandemic-related employment training services funds
Partners for Peace highlighting October as Domestic Violence Advocacy Month
Partners for Peace shares resources during national Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month
Crash in Stetson Tuesday morning
Plow truck, van collide in Stetson