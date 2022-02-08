Sen. King pushes for more national park staffing as visitation numbers rise

(WABI) - Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is pushing for more staffing at national parks as visitation numbers have skyrocketed in recent years.

King and Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., are asking Senate appropriators to provide enough funds for the National Park Service to reach a staffing level of 23,000 full-time positions.

This comes after hearing months of feedback from national park officials and conservation experts on the issue of park staffing.

Since 2011, park staffing has steadily declined while park visitation has significantly increased.

In 2020, they had a full-time staff of more that 18,000 compared to about 22,000 in 2011.

